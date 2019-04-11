

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $194.1 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $174.3 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.31 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $194.1 Mln. vs. $174.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX