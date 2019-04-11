Pet Food Packaging Market to Expand With a CAGR of 5.2% due to Rising Demand for Advanced Packaging Industry - TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyses that the global pet food packaging market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several players. Some of the prominent players operating in the global pet food packaging market are Crown Holdings Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC., Amcor Ltd., Ardagh Group SA., and Berry Global Group Inc.

The prominent players are indulging into activities such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and partnership. However, some of the companies of the players are struggling to establish themselves in foreign soils. These factors are making the market highly competitive. Additionally, most companies in the market are attempting to enhance customer loyalty by offering advanced product distribution and by offering products at competitive prices.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4961

According to TMR, the global pet food packaging market was valued at US$8.3 bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand with 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period to reach a the value of US$10.7 bn by 2022.

Based on material, the pet food packaging market is dominated by the segment of plastic by accounting 40.8% share in the overall market in 2017, which was valued at US$3,391.8 mn. The segment is expected to expand with lucrative CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2017-2022. Based on the region, North America stood at US$2,688.9 mn in 2017 and is likely to expand with a CAGR of 5.2% to reach a valuation of US$3,472.5 mn over the forecast period. The European region is expected to account for the second-leading revenue valuation of US$2,877.5 mn by the end of the forecast period.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4961

Growing Pet Adoption to Influence Positively on Market Growth

The pet food packaging market is gaining traction due to factors such as growing adoption of a pet as a companion coupled with rising awareness about maintaining pet's health among the owners. The pet food packaging plays a crucial role in to protect food from moisture and oxygen by resisting with odor and tearing. Additionally, growing awareness about pet humanization and rising concerns about the health of pets. This is boosting the adoption of the spill-proof and advanced pet food packaging to maintain and quality of pet food packaging. These factors are likely to drive growth of the global pet food packaging market.

Thanks to a rising focus on the pets' health, the owners are trying to improve their lifestyle and attention toward their diet. Rising concerns over their nutritional intake is leading to a rising in the manufacturing of a variety of pet food and boosting demand for advanced material for pet food packaging.

Growing Variety of Pet Food to Boost Market

Additionally, snacks manufactured by the players helps to maintain dental and oral health, healthy skin and coat which reflects the health of pets. Additionally, there are products available, which differ according to the breed of dogs and cats. Growing availability and enhanced distribution channel of the pet food packaging is also boosting the pet food packaging market. Additionally, in order to maintain these health factors, the pet owners are buying these snacks in a large number, thereby driving demand for the pet food packaging market.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4961

However, the growing implication of stringent regulations on the use of packaging material such as plastics coupled with regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to maintain quality and hygiene is hampering the growth of the pet food packaging market. Additionally, numerous pet owners find the pet food costly, which is hampering its adoption to some extent and this factor is likely to restrain the market's growth.

Nonetheless, growing focus toward the low-fat, natural, and conduction of the hypoallergenic tests of food and pets are offering opportunities for growth. Additionally, numerous pet food manufacturers are trying to offer their food in attractive, informative, and advanced material, which protects food from all the contamination and environmental factors. This is expected to offer growth prospects for the market in the coming years. Further, availability and growing adoption of the lesser harmful and recyclable plastics such as PVC, PET, and HDPE is predicated to offer opportunities for growth in the forthcoming years.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pet-food-packaging-market.html

This information is encompassed in the new report by TMR, titled "Pet Food Packaging Market (Packaging Material - Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, Metal; Application - Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats, Frozen Food; End Use - Cat Food, Dog Food) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2022."

For the study, the pet food packaging market has been segmented as follows:

Packaging Material

Paper and Paperboard

Plastics

Metal

Application

Dry Food

Wet Food

Pet Treats

Frozen Food

End Use

Cat Food

Dog Food

Geography:

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Ital



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More: Packaging Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Cosmetic Packaging Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-packaging-market.html

Paper Straws Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/paper-straws-market.html

Advanced Packaging Technologies Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/advanced-packaging-technologies-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://factmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg