ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal to Launch Cannabis Delivery on April 15th

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ('ParcelPal' or the 'Company'), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) - is pleased to announce cannabis deliveries with Kiaro will commence April 15th, in the province of Saskatchewan.

This follows the previously announced distribution agreement between the two companies (https://www.stockwatch.com/News/Item.aspx?bid=Z-C%3aPKG-2730747&symbol=PKGion=C)

Further to the announcement on March 14th, ParcelPal and Kiaro's partnership goes live on April 15th in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The companies have completed integrations and have been actively marketing the service.

If you live in Saskatoon, here's how you can order cannabis:

Visit kiaro.com and browse through the curated collection of pre-rolls, flowers, tinctures, capsules, and accessories. Select the product you wish to buy, and choose ParcelPal as your delivery option. Receive an email with your codeword to present when accepting your delivery. Access the ParcelPal [MOU1] app for live tracking, so you can watch our driver deliver your goods within the hour.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott states, 'We are extremely excited to go live with our first partner in the cannabis space, Kiaro. Customers no longer have to wait for upwards of a week to safely receive their product. We are now one step closer to becoming the Uber of Cannabis in Canada. I would like to thank both the ParcelPal and Kiaro team for all the hard work completing this project for our upcoming launch.' Mr. Abbott Continues: 'We will also be rolling out several verticals in the month of April within the city of Saskatoon. We look forward to expanding into additional cities in Saskatchewan and beyond with Kiaro.'

CEO of Kiaro, Daniel Petrov, said 'Enabling the delivery of cannabis products within the hour is an important milestone, as we look to legitimize the industry and normalize cannabis use. The distribution agreement with PacelPal improves product accessibility in Saskatchewan and empowers Kiaro to enhance life enjoyment for consumers across the province. Through the accelerated delivery of strategically curated products, we hope to inspire greater cannabis curiosity, exploration, and education.'

Customers who order cannabis or alcohol through the ParcelPal platform will be required to upload and verify their identities. Users that are under the necessary age within their jurisdictions will not be allowed into this vertical on the application. The identity verification system ensures that the person is of age, and that the identity is in fact real. This identification is checked twice -- once before and once upon delivery. Consumers who order products will have to be the person that receives the order. ParcelPal's technology complies with all local, provincial and federal laws.

About Kiaro

Kiaro is a Vancouver-based cannabis brand that carries a variety of curated products appealing to individuals who wish to enhance their life enjoyment through cannabis. The company plans to open a number of fully compliant retail stores across Canada and, through its stores and e-commerce platform, offer a customized omni-channel cannabis experience that is inviting, convenient and appealing, allowing consumers to choose safe and reputable products. Kiaro's name derives from the Italian word chiaroscuro, meaning 'to emerge from the darkness into light' - a nod to the new era of cannabis legalization.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

