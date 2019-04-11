

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group Airlines (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday that it served around 11.3 million passengers in March 2019. It represented an increase of 1.7 percent from the previous year. The capacity or available seat kilometres, were up 4.9 percent over the previous year, and sales or revenue seat kilometres, increased by 4.1 percent.



However, the passenger load-factor edged down 0.7 percentage points to 80.5 percent. Cargo capacity increased by 10.5 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales decreased by 1.1 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 7.6 percentage points to 64.7 percent.



The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, carried 8.4 million passengers in March, a 2.5 percent growth from the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres increased by 4.4 percent in March. The sales volume was up by 3.2 percent over the same period, with a decrease in seat load factor by 1.0 percentage points to 80.2 percent.



Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 2.9 million passengers in March. Among this total, 2.6 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 295,000 flew on long-haul flights. March capacity was 7.3 percent above its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 8.2 percent, resulting in a 0.7 percentage points increase of seat load factor to 82.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX