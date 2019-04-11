Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank AG will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). The new identity DBF will be valid from trade date April 15, 2019. Please note that there is no change to Deutsche Bank AG's MPID DBL. Member: Deutsche Bank AG INET memberID: DBL Clearing and settlement ID: DBF Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: April 15, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=719063