Santosh Shanbhag joins Akili as Chief Financial Officer

Jacqueline Studer joins Akili as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Akili Interactive ("Akili"), a leading digital medicine company creating prescription treatments for people living with cognitive dysfunction, today announced the addition of two new executives to the Akili leadership team. Santosh Shanbhag has been named Chief Financial Officer and Jacqueline Studer has been named Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Akili.

"Santosh and Jackie are talented executives whose extensive business strategy and diverse industry experience make them the perfect fit for our growing business," said Eddie Martucci, CEO of Akili. "They bring tremendous financial and legal expertise to the company which will help us continue to challenge the status quo of medicine on our path to deliver new hope to patients living with cognitive dysfunction."

Shanbhag is a senior financial executive with 20 years of experience leading financial operations for U.S. and international organizations and executing complex business programs for transformative healthcare companies. Prior to joining Akili, Shanbhag held senior finance leadership roles at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, most recently as Vice President and Head of International Finance and Accounting where he helped build-out the international business and secure reimbursement for novel medicines in key international markets. Prior to Vertex, Shanbhag served in positions of increasing responsibility at Capgemini Consulting and Texas Instruments. He holds an M.S. in Management Engineering from MIT and Sloan School of Management, and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

"I'm excited to be an Akilian and look forward to helping the company scale and globalize its business as Akili delivers on its promise to redefine medicine and the healthcare experience," said Shanbhag.

Studer has decades of experience providing legal strategy and support to large and emerging growth healthcare companies. Prior to joining Akili, she served as Corporate Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at IDEXX Laboratories, where she led the legal, compliance and regulatory organizations and was charged with building a legal, privacy and regulatory organization and framework to support the company's rapid global expansion. She held prior roles leading the legal, privacy and compliance organizations at Blue Health Intelligence, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, and various leadership positions at GE Healthcare including as General Counsel of the GE Healthcare IT Performance Solutions division. Studer holds a bachelor's degree in management from Purdue University and a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.

"With its engaging technology and ground-breaking science, Akili has a unique opportunity to personalize the treatment of cognitive dysfunction," said Studer. "I am honored to be a part of the Akili team as we work to change how patients interact with their medicine company."

About Akili

Akili is a leading digital medicine company combining scientific and clinical rigor with the ingenuity of the tech industry to reinvent medicine. Akili is pioneering the development of prescription digital treatments with direct therapeutic activity, delivered not through a pill but through a high-quality action video game experience. Akili is advancing a broad pipeline of programs to treat cognitive deficiency and improve symptoms associated with medical conditions across neurology and psychiatry, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, major depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder and various inflammatory diseases. The Company is also developing complementary and integrated clinical monitors and measurement-based care applications. Akili was co-founded by PureTech Health (PRTC.L) and is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information on Akili, please visit: www.akiliinteractive.com.

