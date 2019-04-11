Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Showcases the CompuFlo(R) Epidural Instrument at ASRA 2019

Connecting Tactile Feel with Intelligence Improves First Attempt Placement for Any Technique

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS) today is presenting its CompuFlo Epidural Instrument to more than 1,000 acute pain physicians at the American Society of Regional Anesthesia (ASRA) and Acute Pain Medicine's 44th annual conference, which runs from April 11-13 in Las Vegas.

The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument gives anesthesia providers objective pressure and fluid measurements to verify the epidural space has been reached. This real-time Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology reliably differentiates true from false loss of resistance. This intelligence has been shown to result in 99% success on the first attempt(1), which can reduce complications and cost.

Accurate Placement for Any Technique

At ASRA 2019, attendees can participate in demonstrations of the CompuFlo Manometry Technique that pairs the traditional loss-of-resistance syringe with CompuFlo's objective detection of tissue pressure that is imperceptible by touch. Providers can complement their tactile feel with quantifiable, visual feedback for additional verification. This technique is achieved simply by connecting the CompuFlo instrument to a loss-of-resistance syringe with a 3-way valve.

With the new manometry method, these benefits can be achieved for any technique-from traditional loss-of-resistance with saline, saline with an air pocket, hanging drop or intermittent pressure to an epidural needle with constant pressure.

CompuFlo's objective measurements remove uncertainty, build confidence and accelerate clinical competency. For acute pain physicians caring for difficult patients or rescuing failed placement attempts, the instrument makes challenging procedures more efficient.

(1) R.E. Gebhard, T. Moeller-Bertram, D. Dobecki, F. Peralta, E. Pivalizza, M. Rupasinghe, S. Ilic, M. Hochman. Objective Epidural Space Identification Using Continuous Real-Time Pressure Sensing Technology: A Randomized Controlled Comparison with Fluoroscopy and Traditional Loss of Resistance. Anesthesia & Analgesia. Publish Ahead of Print, October 2018.

About Milestone Scientific Inc

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a medical device company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

