Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Technologies ("AST") subsidiary has signed an agreement with Xi'an Fenghui Automobile Service Company ("FASC") to use AST's Gold River product procurement platform to facilitate vehicle purchase and financing transactions.

FASC is a well-established automobile dealer in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, providing automobile purchase and financing services in Western China with no online presence. The agreement with AST will provide FASC with a mobile application and web-based platform that will allow it to expand its services beyond the capabilities of its brick and mortar facilities. All requests for financing from FASC clients made through Gold River will be referred to the Cubeler Lending Hub platform, managed by Peak's Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS") subsidiary, where various lenders will have an opportunity to service the requests.

AST will earn a service fee of 0.1% to 1% on all transactions facilitated through Gold River for which no financing is required, and an additional referral service fee of 1% to 2% of the value of the transaction on all approved financing transactions. ASDS for its part will earn its customary Cubeler Lending Hub service fee from the lenders who service the financing requests.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

