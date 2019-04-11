Vancouver, British Columbia and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) ("Liberty") a concealed weapons detection solutions company, is announcing that is has been granted an experimental licence by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to begin testing of HEXWAVE in Liberty's laboratory situated at Peachtree Corners, Atlanta, Georgia.

The FCC is an independent U.S. Government Agency overseen by Congress that regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable throughout the U.S.

"Experimental license is a key aspect of the process to develop and test the HEXWAVE product with active 3D imaging technology and AI enabled automatic detection for outdoor/indoor concealed weapon detection applications An experimental licence to test the equipment in our own laboratory represents a significant step toward realizing our commercialization goals," said Bill Riker, Liberty's CEO. "Once the Beta test locations are finalized, we will immediately look to apply for experimental licences for our Beta testing locations."

HEXWAVE is Liberty Defense's flagship product that uses a form of low power radar energy to create 3D images in real-time to detect concealed weapons underclothing and hand-held baggage. It captures rich information about the detection space to detect various materials. Using image processing techniques to create images, it uses the data and images to train and enhance its AI algorithms for automatic detection.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive licence from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is an independent agency of the United States government created by statute to regulate interstate communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable. The FCC serves the public in the areas of broadband access, fair competition, radio frequency use, media responsibility, public safety, and homeland security.

