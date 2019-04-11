

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit widened in February, figures from the central bank showed on Thursday.



The current account deficit rose to $718 million from $589 million in January. Economists had forecast a shortfall of $900 million.



The latest widening in the current account gap was largely due to a decrease in the visible deficit and an increase in the net inflows of services.



The capital accounts revealed a deficit of $1 million versus a surplus of $28 million in the previous month.



The deficit in the financial account narrowed to $2.14 billion from $6.25 billion in January.



