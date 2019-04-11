Pregis announces restructuring of its European operations

DEERFIELD, Illinois, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pregis LLC is announcing the restructuring of its European business operations to create a platform for future growth.

Its recently acquired FP International's European operations will be combined with Pregis, Ltd. The latter, formerly known as Easypack, offers a robust on-demand paper packaging systems portfolio, while FP International has a complete on-demand air systems offering. Its well-known loose-fill brand, Flo-Pak, was used to start the company more than 50 years ago, and has become the leading brand name in the market. The combined organizations will now go to market under the Pregis name.

"By combining the air and paper systems portfolios, we will be creating a new European entity that will enable us to recommend the best on-demand, inside the box packaging solutions to meet a wide set of customer needs," said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer, Pregis. "This investment will help expand our global footprint to provide a unified experience for European and multinational customers."

To support the restructuring, Pregis has named Conré Oostrom managing director of its combined European businesses. Oostrom has more than 20-years' experience as a CEO/managing director for a variety of companies, including Scholle IPN, the well-known global bag-in-box company.

The manufacturing locations will operate as Pregis Specialist Centres. They include Stevenage, U.K. (paper and equipment); Heerlen, The Netherlands (film and foam), and Herbrechtingen, Germany (foam). Pregis customers are also serviced from two additional warehouse locations in France and Germany.

The company is also investing in new product development and infrastructure to support continued growth in key end user segments, including e-commerce, automotive and other manufacturing sectors. Recent examples include new paper converting capabilities in the U.K. and a new starch-based, loose-fill extruder in the Netherlands.

Pregis acquired Easypack in 2016 and FP International in 2018. The company employs approximately 2,100 team members worldwide, with 225 located in the EU.

About Pregis

Pregis LLC is a customer-driven solutions provider of innovative protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection. As a material neutral company, the company works with its customers to find the right solution to solve their business challenges. Pregis serves a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments including food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical devices, agricultural, e-commerce, retail, automotive, transportation, furniture, electronics, building, construction, and military/aerospace. For more information: www.pregis.com.