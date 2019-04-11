Although details are vague, the Vice Ministry of Alternative Energies is reportedly developing the country's first medium sized projects to be connected to the national grid. It is also planning to implement distributed generation projects ranging in size from 1.5 MW to 3 MW in the crisis-torn nation.Basew Asfur, energy expert and, in his words, "constituent of Venezuela", has announced the government of the crisis-hit country is considering the construction of wind, solar and hydroelectric projects on a medium scale to strengthen its National Electric System. The news was announced in a statement ...

