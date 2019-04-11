

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) announced it expects to generate revenues of around 4.7 billion euros in 2019. The Group expects the commercial engine business to become the fastest growing operating segment in 2019. MTU said it is looking to achieve an EBIT margin adjusted of around 15.5 percent in 2019. Net income adjusted is expected to increase in line with operating profit.



At the 2019 Annual General Meeting, MTU proposed a dividend of 2.85 euros per share. This is the highest dividend to be offered since MTU went public and the sixth successive increase, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX