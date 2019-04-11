

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 6 and producer prices for March have been published at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Following these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback changed little against the pound, it rose further against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 111.28 against the yen, 1.0041 against the franc, 1.1260 against the euro and 1.3074 against the pound around 8:32 am ET.



