RECORDATI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE 2018 ACCOUNTS. DIVIDEND € 0.92 PER SHARE (+8.2% vs 2017).

Shareholders approve the 2018 results: consolidated revenues € 1,352.2 million (+5.0% vs 2017), operating income € 442.2 million (+8.8%), net income € 312.4 million (+8.2%).

Dividend for 2018 € 0.92 per share (+8.2% vs 2017),of which € 0.45 already paid in November 2018.

Remuneration policy approved.

Amendments to the 2018-2022 stock option plan approved.

Authorization to buy-back and dispose of Recordati shares renewed.

First quarter 2019 consolidated revenues € 383 million (+4.5% vs the first quarter of 2018).

Milan, 11 April 2019 - Today the Annual Meeting of Recordati S.p.A. Shareholders was held.

Recordati S.p.A.'s Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the company's 2018 financial accounts, which were prepared according to IFRS. In addition, the Group's consolidated statements, which were also prepared according to IFRS, and the consolidated non financial information disclosure pursuant to Legislative Decree n. 254 dated 30 December 2016, were presented. The tables attached contain a summary of the 2018 financial statements which were commented in the press release issued on 28 February 2019. In 2018 consolidated revenues were € 1,352.2 million (+5.0%), operating income (EBIT) was € 442.2 million (+8.8%), and net income was € 312.4 million (+8.2%). International sales account for 79.8% of total sales.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the shareholders approved a dividend of € 0.47 per share, in full balance of the interim 2018 dividend of € 0.45, to be paid to all shares outstanding at ex-dividend date, excluding those in treasury stock, as from 25 April 2019 (record date 24 April 2019), with ex-dividend on 23 April 2019 (against presentation of coupon no. 23). The full 2018 dividend is therefore of € 0.92 per share (€ 0.85 per share in 2017).

Further shareholder resolutions

Remuneration policy

The Shareholders' Meeting also expressed a favourable vote on the remuneration policies for the year 2019, in accordance with article 123ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, which can be found on the company's website under Shareholders Meetings in the Investors section as well as under Remuneration Reports in the Corporate Governance section.

Amendments to the 2018-2022 stock option plan

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the amendments to the 2018-2022 Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") intended to include within the Beneficiaries category of the Plan the Chief Executive Officer of the Company - already participating in the Plan by virtue of the employee relationship previously in existence with Recordati - who, as a result of the changes in the articulation of top management figures that occurred after Recordati's change of control, is no longer linked to the Company by an employment relationship.

Authorization to buy-back and dispose of Recordati shares

The Shareholders' Meeting authorized the buyback and disposal of Recordati shares until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting which will approve the 2019 financial statements. The objective of the proposal is, as in previous years, to grant the Board the possibility of:

(i) fulfilling the obligations arising from the stock option plans already adopted by the Company and other stock option plans which might be approved in future;

(ii) carrying out industrial initiatives, since the authorization to purchase treasury stock will allow transactions such as the sale, contribution and exchange of treasury stock in order to acquire stakes in companies and/or to reach agreements with strategic partners within the Group's expansion objectives;

(iii) supporting the Recordati shares' liquidity, in order to promote the regular course of the shares' negotiations and avoid price fluctuations inconsistent with the market trend.

The company would be allowed to purchase up to 7,500,000 Recordati existing ordinary (common) shares, which includes those shares held in Treasury stock at any given time, for a maximum cash outlay of € 280,000,000. The purchase price must be at least equal to the shares' nominal value (€ 0.125) and must not exceed the average official Stock Exchange price recorded over the 5 trading days prior to the transaction, plus 5%. Possible purchases will be made, if carried out for liquidity purposes, or to comply with stock options plans obligations, in compliance with (i) the market practice approved by Consob according to art. 13 Reg. EU 596/2014, and (ii) art. 5 of such Regulation, as well as second Chapter of Reg. EU 1052/2016B.

At 10 April 2019 the company has 4,693,071 shares in Treasury stock which amounts to 2.244% of the current share capital.

First quarter 2019

Revenue performance in the first quarter 2019 is in line with expectations. Group sales are € 383 million, an increase of 4.5% over those in the first quarter of the preceding year.

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2018 was € 1,352.2 million, operating income was € 442.2 million and net income was € 312.4 million.

Statements contained in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements are based on currently available information, on current best estimates, and on assumptions believed to be reasonable. This information, these estimates and assumptions may prove to be incomplete or erroneous, and involve numerous risks and uncertainties, beyond the Company's control. Hence, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All mentions and descriptions of Recordati products are intended solely as information on the general nature of the company's activities and are not intended to indicate the advisability of administering any product in any particular instance.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

INCOME STATEMENT 2018 2017 Change % REVENUE 1,352,235 1,288,123 5.0 Cost of sales (395,569) (382,754) 3.3 GROSS PROFIT 956,666 905,369 5.7 Selling expenses (333,497) (330,793) 0.8 Research and development expenses (109,693) (100,256) 9.4 General & administrative expenses (67,722) (65,582) 3.3 Other income (expenses), net (3,535) (2,246) 57.4 OPERATING INCOME 442,219 406,492 8.8 Financial income (expenses), net (24,284) (17,377) 39.7 PRE-TAX INCOME 417,935 389,115 7.4 Provision for income taxes (105,513) (100,316) 5.2 NET INCOME 312,422 288,799 8.2 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 312,376 288,762 8.2 Minority interests 46 37 24.3

EARNINGS PER SHARE 2018 2017 Change % Basic € 1.529 € 1.395 9.6 Diluted € 1.494 € 1.381 8.2

Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during each year, 204,379,165 in 2018 and 207,030,319 in 2017, net of average treasury stock which amounted to 4,745,991 shares in 2018 and 2,094,837 shares in 2017.

Diluted earnings per share is calculated taking into account stock options granted to company personnel.

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE 2018 2017 Change % Total revenue 1,352,235 1,288,123 5.0 Italy 273,197 258,551 5.7 International 1,079,038 1,029,572 4.8







RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

ASSETS 31.12.2018 31.12.2017 Property, plant and equipment 103,582 103,009 Intangible assets 672,462 540,565 Goodwill 579,557 539,871 Equity investments 20,773 24,171 Non-current receivables 5,860 5,944 Deferred tax assets 81,267 69,162 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,463,501 1,282,722 Inventories 206,084 179,100 Trade receivables 245,742 244,117 Other receivables 38,462 39,730 Other current assets 5,193 4,836 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 6,414 3,825 Short-term financial investments, cash and cash equivalents 198,036 302,077 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 699,931 773,685 TOTAL ASSETS 2,163,432 2,056,407

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31.12.2018 31.12.2017 Share capital 26,141 26,141 Capital in excess of par value 83,719 83,719 Treasury stock (145,608) (17,029) Hedging reserve (8,399) (5,867) Translation reserve (154,146) (124,004) Other reserves 43,081 40,684 Retained earnings 897,990 822,154 Net income for the period 312,376 288,762 Interim dividend (91,761) (87,470) GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 963,393 1,027,090 Minority interest 193 147 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 963,586 1,027,237 Loans due after one year 640,647 612,462 Employees' termination pay 19,547 21,093 Deferred tax liabilities 45,653 17,554 Other non-current liabilities 3,257 2,515 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 709,104 653,624 Trade payables 165,020 141,740 Other payables 85,534 82,779 Tax liabilities 42,149 24,373 Other current liabilities 19,359 486 Provisions 21,446 48,322 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 9,746 9,559 Loans due within one year 130,583 51,710 Bank overdrafts 16,905 16,577 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 490,742 375,546 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,163,432 2,056,407

RECORDATI S.P.A.

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

2018 2017 Change % Revenue 450,741 373,041 20.8 Operating income 152,175 101,462 50.0 Pre-tax income 263,896 249,700 5.7 Net income 217,330 212,506 2.3

31.12.2018 31.12.2017 Non-current assets 1,253,889 1,098,171 Current assets 310,340 430,776 TOTAL ASSETS 1,564,229 1,528,947 Shareholders' equity 336,058 444,499 Non-current liabilities 707,431 616,087 Current liabilities 520,740 468,361 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,564,229 1,528,947

Pending completion of independent and statutory audits.

DECLARATION BY THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL REPORTS

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports Fritz Squindo declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.

