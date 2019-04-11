Chennai Convention Centre, One of the Most Attractive Marriage Halls in Chennai, Unveils its New Website

The Recently Updated Website Features Helpful Information about the Wide Range of Marriage Halls at Chennai Convention Centre and their Other Facilities

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / The founders of Chennai Convention Centre, a facility that has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the top marriage halls in Chennai, are pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website.

To learn more about Chennai Convention Centre, their marriage halls and to take a sneak peek into their brand new website design, please visit https://www.chennaiconventioncentre.com/.

As a spokesperson for Chennai Convention Centre (CCC) noted, the newly updated website features more in-depth information about the wide range of halls at the center, as well as the other facilities that they offer.

From the 150-seat Tanjore Hall and the 250-seat air-conditioned Dakshin Hall to the luxurious 500-seat Madras Hall that features a beautiful grand high ceiling, marble-like flooring, and amazing lighting, Chennai Convention Centre is pleased to work with happy couples on their big day.

CCC also has a 7,000 square foot lounge and lawn area, which is spacious and well-designed for large parties of more than 700 guests.

"CCC bridges the gap between choices of generations, including traditional Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai, decked up in floral blooms that blend with mesmerizing stage decor and modern banquet halls that oozes in the elegance and opulence of a 5-star hotel ambiance," the spokesperson noted, adding that no matter what type of event is being planned, guests of all age groups love Chennai Convention Centre.

"We cater to every form of function and event ranging from a naming ceremony to anniversaries, reunions and business events, and we are listed as the finest exhibition venue in Chennai."

In addition to its elegant and stylish interiors and relaxing atmosphere, CCC is in a prime location and offers plenty of parking for up to 150 cars. For clients who wish to book space in CCC for multi-day meetings and conferences, they can be assured that CCC will take care of all their needs with the help of a dedicated set of staff.

About Chennai Convention Centre:

Chennai Convention Centre is located at the heart of Chennai city in the ECR Main Road. They have a wide range of halls suitable for every occasion. Premium amenities and spacious halls with parking facilities are the most important features of this venue. For more information, please visit https://www.chennaiconventioncentre.com/.

Address:

Chennai Convention Centre

81-82, 1st Avenue, First Avenue, Injambakkam

Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600115

Contact Person: Ms. Aishwarya

Phone: +91-9384240077

Email: info@chennaiconventioncentre.com

