Keeper Security Granted ISO 27001 Certification

ISO 27001 is an Internationally Recognized Security Standard that Demonstrates Compliance with 114 Information Security Controls

CHICAGO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, Inc ., the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced it has successfully completed certification to the ISO 27001:2013 standard as of April 5, 2019.

The ISO 27001 certification process requires an organization to demonstrate compliance with 114 information security controls. The effort for Keeper to become ISO 27001 certified has been in process for the past six months and has required countless hours of work of preparation from all parts of the company.

"At Keeper, we are fanatical about security and creating the most innovative products on the market for protecting our customers against data breaches and cyberthreats," says Darren Guccione, CEO & Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "Our security certifications aren't just badges for our website. These certifications represent the commitment we have in making security the nucleus of our business."

ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that Keeper has implemented an Information Security Management System (ISMS) that meets the internationally recognized standard. Keeper's ISMS will ensure that strict security controls are in place to protect customer data and ensure secure operation of Keeper's products and services. Achieving and maintaining ISO 27001 certification demonstrates to customers the company's commitment to providing secure products and services.

Keeper is the only password security company to achieve ISO 27001 certification. To learn more about Keeper Security visit https://keepersecurity.com .

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of 2018 and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award for 2019, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 Certified and is also certified for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653364/Keeper_Black_Standard_2x_Logo.jpg