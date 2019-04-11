itelligence UK Acquires Majority Stake of SAP Partner Weaveability Ltd.

LONDON and BIELEFELD, Germany, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence UK and Weaveability Ltd announce today that itelligence UK has acquired a majority interest in Weaveability Ltd, based in Bury, Greater Manchester. With this acquisition, itelligence, the leading SAP Global Platinum Partner, is enhancing its market position in the UK by significantly strengthening its CRM and e-commerce capabilities.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG: "With Weaveability we are strategically increasing our CRM and e-commerce know how in the UK. Globally, we have built a leading CRM practice of over 500 experts."

Weaveability was founded in 2009 and has positioned itself as a key partner in the SAP Digital Engagement and e-commerce environment, working with SAP Customer Experience Solutions, SAP C/4HANA, SAP Commerce Cloud (Hybris) and SAP ERP. Additionally, Weaveability has developed its own range of complementary solutions to the core SAP e-commerce components in a portfolio called Omnia. Weaveability provides a range of services to its customers including: consulting, application management, hosting, licensing and maintenance. Its customers occupy retail, wholesale, distribution, supply, as well as consumer goods sectors.

Weaveability Managing Director, Steve Yates, commented: "We have had a long and successful partnership with itelligence and we look forward to greater success now that Weaveability is a part of the itelligence family."

Weaveability's team of experts has comprehensive skills in many areas of SAP including solutions architecture, consulting, development, hosting, creative UX / UI design, and web-based developments. This unique combination of in-house specialisation on the one hand, and in-depth technological know-how on the other, positions Weaveability perfectly to strengthen further itelligence's service offerings.

Justin Brading, SVP & MD for itelligence UK&I commented: "itelligence UK already has a good track record of its own with the Hybris marketing applications and the SAP Cloud for Customer applications. With its e-commerce solutions based on SAP CX (Hybris Commerce) and SAP C/4HANA, Weaveability will help us to quickly gain critical mass for genuine market leadership. Weaveability is unique in the Hybris Commerce space in having a deep understanding of both Hybris Commerce and SAP ERP combined with the ability to optimise their integration."

"The market for customer experience and commerce is forecasted as being a larger market than Enterprise Solutions in EMEA. With the acquisition of Weaveability, we are able to strengthen our position beyond UK borders and create synergies in the region," says Stefan Ellerbrake, Executive Vice President Global Field Consulting, Head of Western Europe.

About itelligence UK

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs over 8,000 people across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total revenues. www.itelligencegroup.com

Our unique positioning as a leading SAP Applications and SAP Analytics partner enables itelligence to transform organisations with fully integrated business management solutions and data-driven insight. Please visit http://itelligencegroup.com/uk/