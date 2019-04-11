Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market to Reach $8.78 Billion by 2020, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for superabsorbent polymers, a major substitute of fluff pulp, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent until 2020, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. The increasing rate of working women population along with low penetration rate of diapers will drive the demand of fluff pulp market until 2020.

In Southeast U.S., 83 percent of the global fluff production is concentrated due to the abundant availability of slash pine and loblolly pine species. APAC is a major importer of fluff pulp from North America, and the demand from the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 5 - 6 percent until 2020. This growth is due to the increasing consumption of personal hygiene products.

Adult incontinence (bladder leakage) accounts for the largest end use of fluff pulp and it is expected to grow at 7 - 8 percent until 2021. The annual growth rate of fluff pulp usage in feminine hygiene products is expected to be 3 - 4 percent during the next five years. Lastly, the demand for diapers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2 - 3 percent until 2021. By 2022, these end users are predicted to consume only 89.5 percent of the world fluff pulp.

The ability to make fluff pulp from hardwood is driving the fluff pulp market, and Suzano is the first company to use hardwood fiber to produce fluff pulp, mainly for the sanitary paper market. A key advantage of this new fiber is its lower energy consumption during processing and defibering.

