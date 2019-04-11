Indian developer Avaada Energy has raised the funds from the Asian Development Bank and European development institutions. The PV business will finance 2.4 GW of the 5 GW of solar capacity it hopes to secure over the next two years.From pv magazine India. Avaada Energy, the clean energy arm of Avaada Group, has raised Rs1,000 crore ($145 million) in investment to fund a 2.4 GW chunk of the 5 GW of solar capacity it aims to develop in the next two years. The equity investment was made by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), German development finance institution DEG and Netherlands development finance ...

