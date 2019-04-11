Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) today announced the schedule of key DABRA Excimer Laser Atherectomy events at the upcoming Charing Cross International Symposium in London April 16-18. These events include case and podium presentations and hands-on workshops with Charles Bailey, MD, interventional cardiologist at Heart Endovascular and Rhythm of Texas in San Antonio, USA, and Max Amor, MD, interventional cardiologist at Clinique Louis Pasteur in Nancy, France.

"DABRA has given me a means of atherectomy that is safe, versatile, and efficacious. I am hopeful that this new technology will decrease scar tissue formation and the need for recurrent revascularization," said Dr. Bailey. "With the high rates of peripheral artery disease in my community of San Antonio, Texas, DABRA has allowed me to save limbs and deliver improved quality of life for my patients."

DABRA (Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation) is a novel, minimally invasive excimer laser atherectomy system that non-thermally, photochemically ablates channels in vascular blockages. Unlike many mechanical, acoustic, or thermal treatments for peripheral artery disease (PAD) that may damage the arterial wall, DABRA treats blockages with minimal vascular trauma.

"Every year, there are greater than 200,000 lower limb amputations in the U.S. directly related to vascular disease," said Dean Irwin, CEO, Ra Medical Systems. "The revolutionary DABRA Excimer Laser Atherectomy System provides a treatment option to quickly, safely, and efficaciously restore blood flow, save patients' limbs, and improve their lives."

The schedule of DABRA events is as follows:

Date Event Faculty Time Location Tuesday, April 16 CX Peripheral Hands-On Workshop Max Amor, MD Charles Bailey, MD 10:00 10:30 12:30 13:30 15:30 16:00 Peripheral Village Wednesday, April 17 CX Peripheral Hands-On Workshop Max Amor, MD Charles Bailey, MD 10:00 10:30 12:30 13:30 15:30 16:00 Peripheral Village Wednesday, April 17 Edited Case: Excimer Laser Atherectomy in Retrograde, No Stump SFA Max Amor, MD 10:30 11:00 Lower Main Auditorium Thursday, April 18 New Wireless Laser Ablative Technology: Mechanism and Initial Experience Charles Bailey, MD 10:19 10:27 Pillar Hall Learning Centre

Additional information can be obtained on site at Ra Medical Systems' Booth #509.

The Charing Cross Symposium is one of the largest vascular and endovascular symposiums in the world. The Symposium facilitates scientific exchanges and peer-to-peer interactions between a world-class faculty and 4,000 participants from 86 countries.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems is a commercial medical device company developing and marketing innovative excimer laser systems for the treatment of vascular and dermatologic diseases. DABRA launched in 2017 for the endovascular treatment of blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease and is CE marked for the indication of the endovascular treatment of infrainguinal arteries via atherectomy, and for crossing total occlusions. Pharos launched in 2004 for the treatment of dermatological disorders including psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis. DABRA and Pharos are based on Ra Medical's core excimer laser technology platform that produces 308 nanometer light, a UVB wavelength that studies have demonstrated increases T-cell apoptosis, or cell death, which may produce a beneficial, targeted immunosuppressive effect. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, California. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the state of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

