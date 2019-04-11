Uptick Newswire Hosts Signet International Holdings, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss their Revolutionary Technology

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Signet International Holdings, Inc. (SIGN), a Developmental Stage Company headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida. CEO and Chairman, Ernest Letiziano, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that this is the Company's first appearance on the Stock Day Podcast. Jolly also explained that the Company is revolutionizing the energy industry with the announcement of their development of the first instantly rechargeable energy pack device.

Jolly then asked Letiziano to share some background information about himself and the Company for listeners. Letiziano explained that he has extensive experience in numerous segments of the technology industry. In 2008, Letiziano created the Company and was fortunate to work with leaders in the technology field. Since then, the Company has furthered its technology and is now proud to announce revolutionary advancements in the energy space.

Letiziano also shared that going forward the Company is seeking individuals and properties that take calculated risks that work to benefit shareholders. The signet has over 7 patents approved and is currently waiting for approval on two PCT (global) patents. At this time, the Company is also looking forward to beginning the development of the prototypes for their current projects.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's new battery technology. Letiziano explained that this new revolutionary technology is not the only patented project created by the Company. Another project includes a medical device that helps to prevent amputations in individuals with diabetes. "We need no FDA approval for this device," explains Letiziano. This means that the development of the device is exceptionally expedited compared to typical medical devices.

Another project by the Company is their 3D Graphene Deicer, which is covered by numerous patents. Essentially, this device has the ability to deice jumbo jets and is also environmentally friendly. Letiziano shared his excitement for this division of the Company given the large market for this technology.

Meanwhile, the energy pack is the third project of the Company and is unlike any devices on the market. Unlike other batteries, this energy pack is created using magnets instead of dangerous chemicals and is instantly rechargeable. "With the proper funding we will be able to deliver InCharge within 24 months." closed Letiziano. He explained that this battery has the ability to replace all batteries including car batteries, pacemaker batteries, cell phone batteries, and more.

To hear Ernest Letiziano's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-ernest-letiziano-of-signet-international-holdings-inc-otc-sign/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

Signet is a Public Company trading (OTC: SIGN) Headquarters since 1985 at:

205 Worth Avenue, Suite #316 Palm Beach, FL. 33480 Phone: 561- 832-2000

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. A number of factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include product demand, market competition, delays in website development, and risks inherent in our operations. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our SEC filings with the are available from commercial document retrieval services http://www.sec.gov

For further information relating to our advancement in graphene-related technologies, or for Investment Opportunities with Signet, please contact:

Mr. Ernest W. Letiziano, CEO

Email: eletiziano@aol.com

Phone: 561.832.2000

Address: 205 WORTH AVENUE, SUITE 316 | PALM BEACH, FLORIDA 33480 | USA

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541629/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Signet-International-Holdings-Inc-on-the-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-their-Revolutionary-Technology