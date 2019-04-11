The Company is Celebrating the Grand Opening of its First-Ever Flagship Location

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of its flagship location on Sunday, April 14, 2019. The event will host some of Canada's biggest influencers and entertainers, along with contests and activities throughout the day.

Peekaboo Beans' celebration will run from 11:00AM to 5:00PM at the Company's Tsawwassen Mills flagship location. Various influencers will be in attendance, including an appearance from Todd Talbot, star of Canada's HGTV show Love it or List It, as well as various media outlets covering the event. Entertainment throughout the day will include a performance by Juno-nominated Canadian duo Bobs & LoLo, snacks from Erin Ireland's brand To Die For and Buggy Baby Fitness will be instructing yoga for parents and children.

Traci Costa, Founder and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "The grand opening of our flagship location is an exciting aspect of our omni-channel marketing plan, which we expect will complement our existing success online. Our previous pop-up locations have proven to be valuable additions to our revenue model, so we are eager to see the results from this latest initiative."

A recent study from Retail Insider found that opening a physical location leads to a 37% average increase in overall web traffic.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on ethically produced clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

