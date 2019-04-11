SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Waste Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Lack of stringency in waste disposal regulations and rapid urbanization, on the other hand, is resulting in a generation of tons of waste in the developing nations. Statistics state that the amount of municipal waste generated will reach a figure of about 3.4 billion tons by 2050, with the low-income countries accounting for almost 40% of the total waste generation. This is creating a pressing need for the petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, refinery, manufacturing, retail, construction, and pharmaceutical companies to invest on efficient waste management solutions for safe disposal of hazardous wastes. This growing requirement is primarily credited for an accelerating category momentum through 2023.

Most of the cities in the US have pledged their support towards the adoption of zero waste management strategy that involves diversion of waste from landfills and incinerators. This has given a significant boost to the spend momentum of the waste management category in the US. Prevalence of well-established and well-developed waste management frameworks will slim the scopes of the category growth in Europe and North America. However, countries in MEA have observed large investments in waste management in the last few years as the crude oil industry in the region generates a significant volume of waste materials.

This waste management market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This waste management procurement research report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions.

"Suppliers are expected to adopt sustainable practices such as recycling, reusing natural resources, and minimizing the final volumes of waste disposed of," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This waste management procurement research report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Adoption of automation and AI can increase buyers' cost-saving opportunities

Increase in energy and fuel prices will be a crucial concern for service providers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category enablers

