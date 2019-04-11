Alland & Robert Announces Joint Venture With Sayaji Industries for Acacia Gum Production in India

PARIS, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- French leader in natural gums Alland & Robert has entered into a joint venture with India-based company Sayaji Industries Limited.

As a result of this joint venture, Alland & Robert and Sayaji Industries will each take an equal share (50:50). Alland & Robert, a family-owned company and expert in this field since 1884, will primarily focus on manufacturing and suppling premium quality acacia gum powder for the growing Indian market.

Commenting on the joint venture, Mr. Frédéric Alland, CEO at Alland & Robert said: "This Joint Venture will give Alland & Robert the opportunity to offer its high quality products to the Indian market. Our partnership with a successful local enterprise will get us closer to the customers' needs of this particular and dynamic new market. Alland & Robert is a 135-year-old family company that has always aimed at expanding its reach in the world. We are proud to take on new challenges to ensure our success."

Mr. Priyam Mehta, CMD, Sayaji Industries Ltd. said, "We are delighted to join hands with Alland & Robert, a company that has been an expert in this field since 1884. We will leverage the expertise of both companies - Sayaji Industries' strong presence in the Indian Food & Beverage market and Alland & Robert's unique technological know-how. We are looking forward to working closely with Alland & Robert on developing this partnership."

Acacia gum, also known as gum Arabic or E414, is a natural, safe and healthy ingredient used in flavours, beverages, confectionery, dairy, bakery, dietary products, pharma and cosmetics among others. Acacia gum is today found in thousands of day to day products all over the world.

Alland & Robert and Sayaji industries will present their partnership, embodied by their brand new logo, at the Food Ingredients trade show in Mumbai (21-23 October 2019) at the Sayaji Industries booth: A10.

About Alland & Robert (http://www.allandrobert.com)

S.D.P.A, the holding company which owns 100% of Alland & Robert's shares, is investing in the Joint-Venture with Sayaji Industries.

Created in 1884, Alland & Robert is a family company based in Normandy, France. The company is an international leader on the natural tree exudates market with a strong focus on acacia gum, an entirely natural additive or ingredient.

Alland & Robert exports over 85% of its turnover in 70 countries through a network 37 distributors, and has tripled its turnover over the last 10 years. The company has continually invested to increase its manufacturing capacities and has built up 3 spray drying towers respectively in 2002, 2007 and 2013. Alland & Robert now employs 70 people on 3 sites in France: 2 manufacturing facilities in Normandy and administrative offices in Paris. In March 2018, Alland & Robert opened brand new offices in Normandy including a state-of-the-art physicochemical laboratory and a technological platform for applications research and customer training.

Alland & Robert offers its clients the best quality of natural gums thanks to:

A large network of raw material suppliers in Africa to ensure safety of supply

to ensure safety of supply An ambitious quality insurance policy including the highest standards from international certifications

A fully dedicated R&D team with high technology equipment and partnerships with internationally recognized universities

A commitment towards sustainability and an active corporate responsibility action plan

About Sayaji Industries Limited (http://www.sayajigroup.in)

Founded in 1941, Sayaji Industries Limited, through its flagship unit Maize Products, is a pioneer in the corn wet milling business and is one of the largest exporters in the starch industry. For more than seven decades the Group has been manufacturing and selling starches, its derivates and other by-products to blue chip MNCs and renowned local companies.

Sayaji IngriTech LLP is a manufacturer of spray dried food powders with a state-of-the-art facility producing acacia gum powder and non-gum based products such as tomato powder, fat/oil based powders and cheese powder.

The flagship unit Maize Products caters to several industries including textile, food & beverage, paper, paint, pharmaceutical, and confectionery. Sayaji Industries through its subsidiaries & affiliate companies is also involved in hybrid seeds, real estate, packaging solutions, and manufacturing of specialized functional ingredients.

The Group has its offices at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Dubai (UAE) with a robust network of agents pan India, Africa & the Middle East.

