Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B de C.V.: Grupo Industrial Saltillo S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GISSA) ('the Company', 'GIS', 'GISSA') today announced that it will hold its First Quarter 2019 Conference Call in English on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Jorge Mercado - Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Arturo Morales - Investor Relations Manager. GISSA will report its First Quarter 2019 Earnings on Thursday, April 25, 2019 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

001-800-514-6145 (Mexico Toll Free)

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)

1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Passcode: GIS

Link for presentation only (slides with no audio); participate in the conference call via telephone: https://webcasts.eqs.com/saltillo20190426/no-audio

Link for conference call via webcast only (live stream of audio and slide presentation): https://webcasts.eqs.com/saltillo20190426

Conference Replay:

A replay will be available on April 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. MCT for 7 days or at GISSA's website.

1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants)

1-862-902-0129 (International participants)

Passcode: 91004219

For additional information visit www.gis.com.mx or contact:

Jorge Mercado

CFO

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-9614

jorge.mercado@gis.com.mx

Arturo Morales

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-9627

arturo.morales@gis.com.mx

Melanie Carpenter

i-advize Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 212-406-3692/94

mcarpenter@i-advize.com

About Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Grupo Industrial Saltillo manufactures and commercializes auto-parts (iron or aluminum foundry and machining), Construction (water heaters, pipe fittings, ceramic and porcelain coverings) and Houseware (tableware and kitchenware products) Sectors.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo brings together the talent of 8,000 employees in 25 production units, with operations in Mexico, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, and China; as well as market and distribution presence in the USA.

SOURCE: Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541651/Grupo-Industrial-Saltillo-SAB-de-CV-Announces-Its-First-Quarter-2019-Earnings-Conference-Call