The global 3D IC market is expected to post a CAGR of about 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The global 3D IC market is will post a CAGR of about 18% during the period 2019-2023

Semiconductor device manufacturers are shifting their focus from analog, discrete, and logic devices to memory devices such as 3D NAND and dynamic random access memory (DRAM). The primary reason for this shift is that the growth potential of the semiconductor memory devices is relatively higher than that of other semiconductor devices. The adoption rate of memory devices is increasing because they are more resistive to the vibration of the devices, and the possibility of data loss is comparatively less. As a result, OEMs of smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and notebooks are launching new products integrated with 3D NAND. Moreover, there is an increase in demand for DRAM in applications such as mobile devices and high-performance computing as it consumes less power. Thus, the growing demand for memory devices will positively impact the growth of the 3D IC market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing preference for HBM chip will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global 3D IC market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global 3D IC market: Growing preference for HBM chip

In recent years, there has been a high preference for high bandwidth memory (HBM) chip owing to low levels of power consumption and high bandwidths, which are achieved through a stacked memory chip configuration. The stacked configuration enables faster transfer of information. Since the memory layers are stacked over the interposer fabric, the space requirements are reduced, which lowers power consumption. The HBM chips are high-density multi-die 3D ICs that can be attached to FPGAs. This arrangement will provide the user with a higher bandwidth along with customizable hardware. With the growing need for more efficient memory chips, the HBM will gain higher popularity than the Graphic Double Data Rate 5 (GDDR5) memory chip during the forecast period.

"The demand for semiconductor devices such as sensors, memory ICs, processors ICs, and radio frequency integrated circuit has grown significantly over the last few years. Moreover, manufacturers of smart electronics have started integrating 3D packaging technology into their devices. The emergence of the 3D packaging technology has enabled manufacturers to integrate more functionalities into a single chip at a moderate price," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global 3D IC market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global 3D IC market by product (memory, LEDs, sensors, and MEMs) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The memory segment held the largest 3D IC market share in 2018. The growth of the memory segment in the 3D IC market can be attributed to the growing demand for 3D memory modules. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for fast, economical, and highly scalable memory module solutions worldwide.

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The market in APAC is driven by the growing demand for ICs from several end-user industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, and healthcare.

