Scala Announces the Release of Scala Enterprise 11.07

MALVERN, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala today announced the latest release of its core digital signage platform, Scala Enterprise version 11.07, featuring bolstered software security. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, has focused on improved security enhancements with version 11.07, including enabling authentication using single sign-on (SSO) and secure password enforcement through stricter policies. This release also introduces four new umbrella features for Content Manager, Scala's content scheduling and management platform, as well as more than 50 additional enhancements.

Key security enhancements for Scala Enterprise 11.07 include:

Support for SAML 2.0 and ADFS 4.0 based single sign-on (SSO) for one-click access for enterprise users

Enable password policies including required length, strength and duration to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access

Use IP whitelists to create and manage lists of trusted IP addresses

Scala Content Manager updates include:

Enhanced Workgroup settings for increased security and compliance

Support for MSSQL 2016

Applied third-party security updates

"Scala has progressively put security at the forefront of our priorities, which is evident with the release of Scala Enterprise 11.07," said Joe Sullivan, Scala COO. "Globally, we have an increased focus on security related features. We're taking actions to be proactive in mitigating vulnerability, safeguarding products and systems, and increasing security measures across the board."

Scala Enterprise 11.07 is available at Scala.com/updates for customers under current Scala Maintenance.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide.

