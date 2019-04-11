TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

11 April 2019



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)





Re: Dividend Announcement



The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 31 March 2019 as follows:



Ex Dividend Date18 April 2019

Record Date23 April 2019

Payment Date30 April 2019

Dividend per Share1.95 pence (Sterling)









For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson