The global airport catering trucks market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth in inflight catering businesses. This is mainly due to the increased spending power of passengers and a rise in business and leisure travel. As a result, airlines often enter into strategic collaboration with inflight catering service providers to ensure quality onboard services. Such preferences are high among full-service carriers that offer tickets at much higher rates than low-cost airlines. For instance, Turkish Airlines collaborated with a Singapore-based inflight catering service provider, SATS, to access inflight catering services for its aircraft fleets at the Istanbul New Airport from 2018. The growth in the inflight catering business will directly propel the demand for airport catering trucks during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing need for cost-efficient catering trucks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global airport catering trucks market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global airport catering trucks market: Growing need for cost-efficient catering trucks

The growing environmental concerns are forcing end-users to purchase airport catering trucks that have low carbon emissions, increased load capacity, and reduced loader and driver cost. As a result, airport catering truck manufacturers are coming up with innovative catering truck models. For instance, Mallaghan introduced double deck airport catering truck, which reduces the loader and driver cost. As the double deck airport catering truck has an upper and lower deck, it helps in increasing the overall load capacity with minimal flow time.

"The global air passenger traffic is growing at a significant rate owing to the growth in the middle-class population in emerging economies and rise in the global working-age population. Seasonal discounts and frequent flyer discounts are also contributing to increased global air passenger traffic. As a result, airlines companies are increasingly investing in cost-efficient catering trucks to cater to the increase in demand for in-flight services and maximize profits," says an analyst at Technavio for research on automobiles and components.

Global airport catering trucks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global airport catering trucks market by end-user (commercial airports and non-commercial airports) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 25%, followed by Europe and APAC respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the expansion of airport infrastructure projects across North America.

