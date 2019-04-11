UK Mortgages Ltd - Interim Dividend
London, April 11
11 April 2019
UK Mortgages Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the third interim period of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:
- Ex Dividend Date18 April 2019
- Record Date23 April 2019
- Payment Date30 April 2019
- Dividend per Share1.5 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson