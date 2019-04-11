Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management 2019 First Quarter Results and Annual Meeting Conference Call and Webcast For Investors and Analysts

2019 First Quarter Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM.A)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:BAMA):

First Quarter Conference Call

You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's 2019 First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on May 9th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com) "News - Press Releases." The Conference Call will also be Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-866-688-9425 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-409-216-0815 (Conference ID: 9873059) at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/go/bamQ1-2019 (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fm6%2Fgo%2FbamQ1-2019&data=02%7C01%7CAna.Bellido%40brookfield.com%7Ce279eefa670f46a975e608d69d77785c%7Cdaf884b0be164f2a8bbbdc6099a56844%7C0%7C0%7C636869533833542817&sdata=%2F4dE1hVLGpDF%2Fl2q1np8DkNHjYMLe5f1PN0YjMDnv%2Bs%3D&reserved=0). For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until May 16th, 2019. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or -1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 9873059).

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Brookfield Asset Management's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street, Toronto, Canada. If unable to attend in person, you are invited to participate in the live Webcast presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/go/brookfield-agm-2019 (https://can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fm6%2Fgo%2Fbrookfield-agm-2019&data=02%7C01%7CAna.Bellido%40brookfield.com%7C64074bad00c24cd266fc08d6bdf0a950%7Cdaf884b0be164f2a8bbbdc6099a56844%7C0%7C0%7C636905238697528911&sdata=MEYnrtEostl2KqSJGYxXf9zzWRuZzD6qXA1c400hf1E%3D&reserved=0). This presentation will be archived for future reference.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with more than US$350 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 120-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com)