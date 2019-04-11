The global body firming creams market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

High penetration of smartphones along with the easy accessibility to the internet is promoting the sale of beauty care products online. Moreover, the growing online sales of beauty care products has also created an avenue for many pureplay beauty e-commerce retail websites. While traditional retail stores and multi-brand outlets continue to dominate the global body firming creams market by distribution channel, the rapid sale of body firming creams online is expected to offer great potential for market expansion, especially in price-sensitive markets such as China and India during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of organic and natural body firming creams will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global body firming creams market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global body firming creams market: Increasing popularity of organic and natural body firming creams

Consumers are increasingly demanding natural and organic body firming creams. They prefer body firming creams that are formulated using natural ingredients and contain minimal amounts of chemicals. Currently, several vendors are also offering a range of body firming creams that predominantly contain natural ingredients such as coconut, avocado, argan and olive oil, clay, jojoba, aloe vera, sunflower, and carrot seed extracts. Due to the increasing awareness of consumers about the health implications of synthetic creams, global brands are expected to expand their offerings in the organic segment during the forecast period.

"Along with the increasing popularity of organic and natural body firming creams, the rising popularity of paraben-free body creams is one other factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market. Parabens are used as preservatives in numerous cosmetic products. However, the presence of parabens cause allergic reactions, and due to the increasing consumer awareness about the side effects of paraben, an increasing number of vendors are likely to offer paraben-free body firming creams during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global body firming creams market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global body firming creams market by product segment (non-plant extracts and pure plant extracts), and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC and South American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for anti-aging products and rising online sales of body firming creams.

