Ecommerce Landscape in Africa and the Middle East: Drivers, Market Players, and Telcos' Role looks at the ecommerce market landscape in Africa and the Middle East, examining the main growth drivers and players operating in it. Special attention is placed on understanding the role that telcos play in the ecommerce value chain.

This report also includes a brief definition and categorization of the main types of ecommerce, as well as market insights for the largest markets in the region. Finally, we include two case studies on key ecommerce players to illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights of ecommerce offerings in the region.

Market Insights

Ecommerce markets in Africa and Middle Eat (AME) are expanding on the back of improved connectivity, locally-adapted payment options and innovative last-mile delivery solutions. Ecommerce activities in the AME can be categorized in various forms although the most common one looks at the business-consumer flow.

From this perspective, B2C ecommerce has become the most common type. It is estimated that ecommerce (B2C) transactions in the three largest ecommerce markets in AME Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE generated a combined US$30.9 billion in 2018.

The proliferation of mobile internet and smartphone devices in the AME will be one of the primary growth drivers for ecommerce activities. Due to in relatively poor transportation infrastructure and inaccurate postal addresses, many businesses in the AME often find it challenging to deliver physical merchandise to consumers.

Several ecommerce players have developed their own courier companies or partnered/purchased with courier companies to circumvent this challenge.

Ecommerce for telecom operators in AME is in its infancy but playing a more important role in the ecommerce value chain. Telecom operators in AME are relatively new to the ecommerce arena. Telcos are growing their ecommerce skills and knowledge capabilities by positioning themselves as ecommerce enablers.

Additionally, some telcos have supported ecommerce business growth with online eshop/marketplace builders.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Definition and ecommerce market context in Africa and the Middle East; provides a general overview, looking at key market insights and growth trends and providing an overview of the main ecommerce players in the region. This section also analyzes in detail the main growth drivers and examines the role that telecom operators play in the ecommerce value chain

Scope

The ecommerce market in the AME is relatively heterogeneous, with significant differences in development between MENA and SSA.

The research estimates the three largest B2C ecommerce markets in AME are located in the MENA region and generated US$30.9 billion in 2018.

The proliferation of mobile internet and smartphone devices in the AME will be one of the primary growth drivers for ecommerce activities.

Due to in relatively poor transportation infrastructure and inaccurate postal addresses, many businesses in the AME often find it challenging to deliver physical merchandise to consumers. Several ecommerce players have developed their own courier companies or partnered/purchased with courier companies to circumvent this challenge.

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in Africa and the Middle Eastern ecommerce market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn't, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investment.

The report includes examples on strategies adopted by ecommerce players that illustrate the findings of the report; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

With more than ten exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the ecommerce market, analyzing key trends, and strategies.

Executive Summary

Section 1: Definitions Ecommerce Market Context in Africa and the Middle East (AME)

Ecommerce definition

Ecommerce market drivers in AME

Improved connectivity

Locally adapted payment options

Innovative last-mile delivery solutions

Key ecommerce players in AME

Telco's role in the ecommerce value chain

Section 2: Case Studies

Safaricom Kenya

Zain Iraq

Section 3: Key Findings Recommendations

