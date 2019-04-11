Quinton Oswald Is A Successful Entrepreneur With 30 Years Of Big Pharma And Biotech Experience

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Mr. Quinton C. Oswald is an entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in biotech and big pharma. He lives a few hours north of Miami, Florida. He has a lot of advice to offer to entrepreneurs.

He was born in South Africa where he obtained his education. He began his career in South Africa with Bristol Myers. He moved to Holland, where he played a central role in merging Bristol Myers with Squibb to form Bristol Myers Squibb.

Relocating to the US in 1993, he held several leadership positions with big pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genentech, and SARcode.

He has served in various leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing & Sales Operations, President of Latin America and Canada, and President of Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

While in Novartis Pharmaceuticals, he was the Senior Vice President and Head of Ophthalmic Division of North American region.

Mr. Oswald has a long history in the Ophthalmology space. He has the right combination of commercial expertise and sector knowledge. He was instrumental in the clinical development of an ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease while working for SARcode Bioscience. After that, he became the CEO of Neurotech.

Before retiring in 2018, Mr. Oswald was the CEO of Notal Vision. This is a cloud-based telemedicine company driven by AI tools.

If there is one thing that excites Quinton then it is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in home-based healthcare. This involves monitoring patients remotely using remote monitoring devices. Once there is a medical problem, these devices notify a doctor. Mr. Quinton Oswald Vero Beach Florida stresses that these devices are the cornerstone of personalized medicine of the future.

Mr. Quinton C. Oswald joined his first startup in 2009. All the startups that he joined had a scientific founder. It was his job to take these startups to late-stage development from where there was either product commercialization or the company was sold.

His role in the various companies involved providing leadership to the senior team. Coaching and counseling were some of his key daily activities. He needed to establish tactical and strategic direction every day. Quinton Oswald had to make sure that there was the execution of the agreed strategies.

Mr. Oswald was in charge of bringing ideas to life in different pharmaceutical companies. That involved considering every option before making a strategic direction. He used to organize annual ideation sessions where there was an examination of the various ideas. The best ideas became part of the strategy of the following year.

Strategizing was just one part of his work. He also had to ensure that there was the proper implementation of strategies. That involved frequent communications and appropriate town hall meetings.

He used to assign Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) to every senior team. Through KPIs, each person in an organization knows what exactly what he needs to deliver. Reviewing KPIs in monthly meetings is important.

The one habit that makes Mr. Quinton C. Oswald a productive entrepreneur is 'intellectual curiosity.' He believes that there is no end to learning whether you are in your 30s or 70s. Learning is a continuous affair.

He also believes in the power of fundraising. This is not about raising money. Rather, it is about enrolling new potential partners for the next level of success.

According to Mr. Oswald, every entrepreneur should read Sapiens and Homo Deus. He says that these two books by Yuval Harari create a perspective on our history and future. His favorite quote is by Mike Tyson, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

