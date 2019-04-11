NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), launches the latest campus "Amsterdam 1 Data Center" ("AMS1"), which is its first in the Netherlands, through e-shelter, a subsidiary of NTT Com and one of the leading data center providers in Europe. Over 250 guests, including customers, partners, government representatives and media attended today's inauguration ceremony and launch party.

With this latest investment, NTT Group continues the expansion of its successful European data center platform and its "Home to the cloud" strategy. AMS1 becomes the 21st data center in Europe being operated by NTT Com. The platform now leverages more than 400 MVA power capacity in Europe with plans for significant further expansions.

The official opening was carried out by Tetsuya Shoji, President and CEO of NTT Com and Rupprecht Rittweger, CEO of e-shelter.

As part of his speech Tetsuya Shoji said, "I am delighted to open our latest state-of-the-art data center campus located in Amsterdam, one of the key internet hubs in Europe."

Rupprecht Rittweger commented, "As a market leader in Europe we are continuously expanding our business with our market entry in Amsterdam and ongoing developments such as London and Madrid. Our customers are integral to our continued growth and we have successfully secured anchor customers for our AMS1 facility."

AMS1 offers flexible and secure premium colocation services with scalable, carrier- neutral capacity of up to 16,000 sqm IT space and 40 MW IT load once fully developed.

Customers and partners can choose from a wide range of flexible, scalable data center services and multiple carrier and cloud connectivity options available. Phase 1 of the development also offers an open colocation environment which is now live.

AMS1 is part of the powerful and scalable NTT Com's global data center network and connectivity ecosystem.

About e-shelter

e-shelter is one of the leading data center operators in Europe providing highly secure environments for housing and connectivity of IT and network systems. With a presence in the key city-markets in Europe, e-shelter leverages more than 400 MVA of power capacity to deliver scalable data center solutions.

As a subsidiary of NTT Communications, e-shelter is part of a global network of data centers covering 20+ countries and over 400,000 sqm of data center space. Among e-shelter's clients are financial services companies, telecom operators, public sector, IT service and outsourcing providers as well as cloud service providers.

In addition to e-shelter, the companies Arkadin, Dimension Data, itelligence, NTT Communications, NTT DATA and NTT Security are part of the NTT Group. You can find further information on the global NTT Group at www.ntt-global.com.

www.e-shelter.com

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global Tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000 sqm of the world's most advanced datacenter facilities. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com LinkedIn@NTT Com

