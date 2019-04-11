Alter Domus and VO Event Win Two Internal Communication Awards

- Supervisory Board Chairman Dominique Robyns personally accepted Heavent award

- Alter Domus & VO Event beat out four other competitors at gala event in Cannes

- Alter Domus & VO Event take home B2E award at BEA Awards in Belgium

- Chief Human Resources Officer Dimitri Davreux talks about Alter Domus's commitment to its staff

LUXEMBOURG, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 Heavent Awards held on Thursday, 28th March in Cannes, France, Alter Domus and its partner event agency VO Event from Belgium won the Internal Communication Event Award, ahead of such competition as Sodexo, Ubisoft and La Poste of France. The award highlights the effort and skill involved with organising Alter Domus's 15-year anniversary event in September 2018. Supervisory Board Chairman Dominique Robyns, Dorothee Deleu of the event organisation committee, and representatives of the VO Event agency were personally in attendance in Cannes to receive the award at the annual gala event. The evening before had also seen Alter Domus and VO Event take home the prestigious B2E award at the BEA Awards in Belgium.

Commenting on the unique event, Chief Human Resources Officer Dimitri Davreux says, "Celebrating our 15-year anniversary was the right milestone to reiterate that the importance we place on our people is shown by more than words, and that these words are followed by unforgettable memories shared among one united, global team. This 'family spirit' is the DNA that Alter Domus has focused on maintaining throughout the last few years of substantial growth."

The anniversary event, which was one of a kind in this services sector, involved more than 1,300 staff members congregating in Genoa, Italy. From there, the entire group was taken by cruise ship to Marseille in France for a fashion show, with musical accompaniment by Belgian pop act Alice on the Roof, and team-building activities. During the cruise back to Genoa, the entire upper deck was converted into a dance floor, and world-class DJ Henri PFR played a unique set into the morning hours.

Perhaps most impressive of all was that only around ten people from Alter Domus and VO Event were fully briefed and aware of the exact details of the event from the very beginning of the planning, which took close to two years to complete. Even when the staff members boarded their respective planes to fly to the event, until the moment they landed in Genoa, they had no idea of the ultimate destination or what awaited them there. The organisational effort becomes more apparent when one considers that the members of staff arrived from 24 different airports around the world, and represent 65 different nationalities.

Upon accepting the Heavent award in Cannes, Dominique Robyns praised the members of the event organisation team, and said the award was a tribute to the quality and diligence the team demonstrated in accomplishing such an ambitious and memorable event.

Chief Human Resources Officer Dimitri Davreux provides his insights into the event and the motivation behind it here.

To find out more about the Heavent Awards, please visit http://www.heavent-awards.com/?lang=en.

The presentation and acceptance speech can be viewed here Presentation and Acceptance Speech

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a fully integrated provider of Fund and Corporate Services, dedicated to international private equity & infrastructure houses, real estate firms, private debt managers, multinationals, capital markets issuers and private clients. Our vertically integrated approach offers tailor-made administration solutions across the entire value chain of investment structures, from fund level down to local Special Purpose Vehicles.

Founded in Luxembourg in 2003, Alter Domus has continually expanded its global service offer and today counts 40 offices and desks across five continents. This international network enables clients to benefit globally from the expertise of 2,000 experienced professionals active in fund administration, corporate secretarial, accounting, consolidation, tax and legal compliance, depository services and debt administration services.

Alter Domus has over USD 505 billion under administration and is proud to serve 17 of the 20 largest private equity houses, 15 of the 20 largest real estate firms and 17 of the 20 largest private debt managers in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.alterdomus.com

