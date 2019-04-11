Partnerize Launches Intelligent Partner Discovery, Powered by Machine Learning, to Enhance Partnership Growth

Intelligent recommendations help brands to scale by identifying new partnerships most likely to succeed.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize's brand and agency customers can now more easily and efficiently find and connect with new partners, thanks to Intelligent Partner Discovery, a new platform feature that employs machine learning to curate partner recommendations that improve revenue growth, the company announced today.



Intelligent Partner Discovery automatically provides partner recommendations from Partnerize's ecosystem of 350,000 partners to brands based on likelihood to drive the highest growth to each brand's partnership program.

Intelligent Partner Discovery solves a problem that has existed since the birth of the partner marketing industry. Early on, there was a drive for quantity over quality to reach scale. With the advent of AI and data science, the industry is evolving. Rather than merely generating a huge uncurated list of potential partners, machine learning discerns the smartest choices for each brand and prioritizes options accordingly.

"As we work to identify new avenues to drive incrementality, we seek the richest possible insight into the revenue potential for new partnerships worldwide," said Peter Agardi, Affiliate Marketing Manager at Emirates. "We look forward to using Partnerize Intelligent Partner Discovery to help us surface the best new partners for our program."

Partnerize's algorithmic partner recommendations for brands are based on:

Historical partnership revenue by vertical

Target audience and contextual fit

Propensity to drive sales for each brand and campaign

Similarities to a brand's most successful current partners

"Intelligent Partner Discovery is an innovation that empowers advertisers to identify and work with the partners that will drive our customers the best results. This layer of advanced intelligence makes is a giant leap forward in our platform's ability to help brands build more meaningful partnerships," said Partnerize Chief Product Officer Matt Simmonds. "Further, the platform continuously evaluates our ecosystem to identify a brand's best next partners."

Effective immediately, Partnerize clients have the option to leverage Intelligent Partner Discovery.

About Partnerize

Partnerize helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Partnerize Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI). Hundreds of the world's largest brands leverage the company's real-time technology to drive and manage more than $7B in sales across 214 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about Partnerize and the significant ROI that brands realize from partner marketing, visit partnerize.com.

