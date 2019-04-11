A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest social media sentiment analysis engagement for a leading manufacturer of electronic devicesDuring the course of this engagement, the social media analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach to help the client gauge customer sentiments.

In today's complex business scenario, it's essential to understand customer sentiments and gauge their opinions about your brand in order to refine your offerings and marketing messages. The traditional approaches that revolve around the use of surveys, focus groups, and net promoter scores tend to fall short when it comes to handling huge volumes of data. In addition, the natural biases that exist in prompted feedback mechanisms further limit an organizations capability to track online conversations and customer sentiments.

The Business Problem:The client is a leading multinational conglomerate, specializing in the manufacturing of electronic devices. The client was looking at deploying a social media monitoring channel to transform its online social data into actionable insights. They found it challenging to monitor and track impulsive social media conversations to capture accurate customer sentiments. The client approached Quantzig to help them leverage social media sentiment analysis to find the best way to accurately process the data at scale.

"Social media sentiment analysis leverages text mining and analytics techniques to transform multiple unbiased conversations scattered across the digital landscape into insightful results that aid decision making," says a social media analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedQuantzig's social media analytics experts carried out an initial review of the client's social media profiles to help them monitor their brand's performance. The offered social media sentiment analysis solutions also helped them to identify and categorize the underlying tone of conversations, which, in turn, reduced customer churn and increased the lifetime value of its customers.

Quantzig's social media sentiment analysis solutions helped the client to:

Optimize their marketing strategies to meet customer needs

Understand how their brand was perceived online

Quantzig's social media sentiment analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

Categorizing customer sentiments to identifying key problem areas

Building new product roadmaps

