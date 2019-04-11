Revenue €1,7m

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG real time digital technology for surgical guidance intended to secure and streamline skeletal implant placement, announced that reported today its first-quarter 2019 revenue of €1.69m.

Global revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was €1,692k vs. €1,769k in Q1 2018, a 6.9% decrease.

Stéphane Bette, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard, said: "The 85% growth for our most recent products, DSG Smart Screw and PediGuard Threaded, did not compensate the headwinds encountered by our legacy PediGuard range during this quarter. In the difficult current market conditions, it is critical to pursue our innovations as evidenced by the launch of our signal visualization module "DSG Connect" later this year. In addition, our continuous progress with robotic and dental R&D programs reinforces our belief that we will be able to enter into new strategic and structuring partnerships that will place SpineGuard's technology at the forefront of innovation in the sector".

SpineGuard sold 2,028 DSG units in the first quarter of 2019 vs. 2,351 units in Q1 2018.

1,056 units were sold in the USA with significant growth for the PediGuard Threaded and the Smart Screw but with a decrease for the legacy PediGuard range. Overall, US revenue decreased 9% as reported (-16% cc) at €1,365k vs. €1,502k.

Outside the USA, the activity was solid with a new order for China and the first order for Taiwan. Latin America had a promising rebound thanks to the area agent activity that starts to pay off in coordinating and managing the national distributors all over the area. Europe's performance was also solid (+9%). Lastly, Middle-East returned to growth yet with a heterogeneous performance as key markets such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey did not materialize during the first quarter.

Recent events:

February 2018 SpineGuard Inc. will relocate to Denver (Colorado) from July 1st 2019. March 2018 SpineGuard S.A (Paris) passed successfully the CE mark annual renewal audit by the TÜV SÜD.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary real-time digital technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 70,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fourteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

