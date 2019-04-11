SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung SIG Combibloc Group AG: Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats 11.04.2019 / 18:01 MEDIENMITTEILUNG 11.04.2019 SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG") Generalversammlung von SIG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats An der ersten Generalversammlung von SIG nach dem Börsengang im September 2018 haben die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats mit grosser Mehrheit genehmigt. An der Generalversammlung von SIG vom 11. April 2019 in der BBC Arena in Schaffhausen waren 261'763'766 Stimmen oder 81,8 Prozent des Aktienkapitals vertreten. An dieser ersten Generalversammlung nach der Rückkehr von SIG an die Börse begrüsste der Präsident des Verwaltungsrats Andreas Umbach vor allem auch die neu dazugekommenen Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre und schaute zusammen mit CEO Rolf Stangl und CFO Samuel Sigrist auf ein erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr zurück. SIG setzte ihre Strategie der Expansion in neue Märkte und neue Produktsegmente erfolgreich fort und sieht zahlreiche Chancen für weiteres Wachstum auf Basis von robusten Endmärkten sowie ihrer einzigartigen Technologie und Innovationsfähigkeit. Die Generalversammlung genehmigte alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats, einschliesslich einer Barausschüttung von CHF 0.35 je Aktie, die aus Kapitalreserven ausbezahlt wird. Die Ausschüttung ist für den 25. April 2019 geplant. Die Generalversammlung genehmigte auch den Vergütungsbericht sowie die Vergütung des Verwaltungsrats bis zur Generalversammlung 2020 und der Geschäftsleitung für das Geschäftsjahr 2020. Weiter bestätigte die Generalversammlung alle zur Wiederwahl stehenden Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats und wählte Andreas Umbach für ein weiteres Jahr zum Präsidenten. Kontakt für Investoren: Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508 Director Investor Relations SIG Combibloc Group AG Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland jennifer.gough@sig.biz Kontakt für Medien: Lemongrass Communications Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238 andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency Über SIG SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz. Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such information. This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are included without limitations into our offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of SIG and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of SIG. The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed information about us. Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung: Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LMNHSDRJMO Dokumenttitel: SIG_GV_2019 Ende der Medienmitteilung Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: SIG Combibloc Group AG Laufengasse 18 8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall Schweiz Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11 Fax: +41 52 674 65 56 E-Mail: info@sig.biz Internet: www.sig.biz ISIN: CH0435377954 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 799117 Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service 799117 11.04.2019 ISIN CH0435377954 AXC0277 2019-04-11/18:02