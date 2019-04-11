Regulatory News:

Dividend of €1.50 per share maintained

The Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) is announcing that the Group's Annual General Meeting took place April 6, 2018.

The resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting were adopted, including the proposal to keep the dividend unchanged at €1.50 per share, in line with the Board of Directors' recommendation.

Vicat will pursue its strategy by progressively reaping the benefits of its investments over the last few years, using its strong market positions to maximise cash flow.

For a detailed report on the 2019 Annual General Meeting, go to www.vicat.fr.

Next publication: May 6, 2019, First-quarter 2019 sales.

ABOUT VICAT

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2,582 million in 2018. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Over 63% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

