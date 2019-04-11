Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Annual General Meeting 2019 - Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhausen, April 11, 2019 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Schweiter Technologies AG in Horgen, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

In particular, the shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share. The dividend will be paid out from April 18, 2019.

Beat Siegrist, Lukas Braunschweiler, Vanessa Frey and Jacques Sanche were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and additionally, Beat Siegrist was confirmed as Chairman. Furthermore, Jacques Sanche, Vanessa Frey and Beat Siegrist were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. In the constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Jacques Sanche was elected Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Board of Directors for their term of office up to the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Management for the 2020 financial year.

Operational business developed solidly since the start of the year and is in line with the forecast communicated in the media release dated March 11, 2019.

