SV Advisory Group: Meet The Hot Shots Disrupting Their Industries In 2019

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / 2018 saw many changes in the start-up ecosystem. While many new start-ups emerged, a few became unicorns. Pulling the curtain off these start-ups which have the most unique, most distinct concept and of course, these start-ups are changing the face of the startup world.

In the world of ever changing markets you have to be able to move fast and adapt in order to stay on top. There are many factors that play out when it comes to being successful in your specific niche. A few simple ways to stay ahead of the competition is by constantly brainstorming new ideas to grow, creating new strategies to become more efficient, and keeping track of your audience.

Take Amazon (AMZN), a rapid expansion of Prime plus bold bets in the physical world are allowing the retailer to offer even more, even faster and smarter.

Here are some exiting stories of entrepreneurs to look out for in 2019:

Shazir Mucklai, CEO of Imperium Group

Mucklai is an activist investor in startups helping them achieve commercializations of their products and ideas. Mucklai started has career writing for Forbes at the age of 18. Sine then, he has written over a thousand articles and now runs his own publication relations boutique having served thousands of clients. Prior to running his PR shop, Mucklai was an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Imperium Group focuses on honing in on quality rather than quantity. Mucklai says, "Business mentors are key-that's why when it comes to client selection, we're choosy. We want to give each of you the time and guidance you deserve. We want to help you and your brand grow."

Mucklai has been featured on Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Entreprenuer Magazine, Inc Magazine, TheStreet and Benzinga.

Chans Weber, 36 CEO of Leap Clixx

Chans Weber is an up-and-coming entrepreneur known for his wide-ranging business experience and marketing expertise. As founder and CEO of Leap Clixx - a marketing agency based out of St. Louis, MO, Weber has established himself as one of the foremost voices in the digital marketing world.

Leap Clixx works with a diverse group of clients across virtually every industry and helps businesses achieve greater online visibility and ROI focused results. From social-media promotion, to tactical SEO implementation, to forming dynamic content strategies, Leap Clixx lives on the cutting-edge of the digital-marketing landscape. What's more, Weber's philosophy of providing real-world value to his clients ensures they receive a meaningful advantage from their investment.

"Research and results color everything we do. If it doesn't make sense for our clients or our prospective clients for that matter - we won't do it - plain and simple. We're more interested in helping our partners succeed than anything else as the only way that we win is if they win and we are able to show a profitable ROI."

Jason Stone, CEO of Mill Mentor

Jason is a serial entrepreneur and a very successful affiliate marketer and Instagram Influencer, having over 4 million followers.

In the past 18 months alone, Jason Stone aka Millionaire Mentor, who posts affiliate marketing offers that he thinks would appeal to his target audience netted a whopping $7 million in sales. That's without ever selling his own product or service. Simply put, it's an astounding and astonishing number that reveals the allure of becoming an influencer on a social media platform, as well as the fact he probably receives a lot of free flights, hotels, tech equipment etc. as an influencer.

Jason is currently the CMO of Snowball Money. Snowball, is the first Smart Crypto Investment Automation (SCIA) company founded by CEO, Parul Gujral (Engineer.ai, Mogul News) and Michael Bucci (LVSEinc., DCEX.com, Lin Group). Gujral and Bucci saw the difficulties investors were facing and the untamed potential to create an easier and simplified method. Jason invested in Snowball because he saw how seemingness the platform was and it eliminated friction.

Thomas Carter, CEO of DealBox.

DealBox is a San Diego-based capital advisory and fintech services firm that is heavily invested and active in the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets.

Featured in: Entrepreneur, Forbes, Business Insider, CNBC, Time, Money, Nasdaq, Success, Yahoo Finance

Thomas is a FinTech leader, digital securities pioneer, and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in venture capital advisory and funding. He is a founder and innovator in the action sports, marketing, financial services, multimedia/internet, and blockchain industries. Hundreds of companies have benefited from Thomas's keen understanding of capital markets and early-stage venture funding strategy.

Elle Rustique, PhD, TipGenie

Elle is an educator and social scientist turned fintech startup founder on a mission to help tipped service workers from becoming casualties of a cashless society. Her company, TipGenie.io is revolutionizing the service industry by financially empowering tipped workers and enabling businesses to make emotionally intelligent, data-driven solutions. TipGenie is the first three-way integrated mobile payments system that combines digital, cashless tipping, real-time feedback, and data analytics on a single platform. Rustique explains, "I hate not having cash to tip. TipGenie enables workers to recover the lost opportunity for a tip. A guest can leave a tip anytime, anywhere by using their mobile phone. No one has to download an app or exchange personal details. Every tip transaction, however small, is a piece of data for the business. And a tip, however small, is still money in a person's pocket." Elle is a second generation immigrant from the Philippines whose own mother's story and experience as a housekeeper influenced TipGenie's mission.

Aarti Manwani -- Head of Product & Growth, Artist on Go and Good Luck Ventures

Aarti earned a spot on the list because of her leadership role with multiple companies, leading and building products with Fortune 500 companies such as E*TRADE Financial, Box, Inc as well as young technology startups such as Artist on Go, Landit, Inc and Pager. As the Head of Product, Aarti works on many innovative and ground-breaking high tech projects and is a mentor to entrepreneurs through Blue Print Health, Angel Hack, Civic Accelerator etc.

One of the startups Aarti worked on is Pager,Inc founded by former co-founder of Uber, where she built an AI-driven complex B to B to C healthcare marketplace that provides care navigation, triage service, care coordination, and post-care follow-up service. Aarti is also leading product development focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies.

"If you evaluate the most innovative companies, the ones that have fundamentally changed how we do things, you will notice, the true impact is realized by disrupting existing models and scaling those ideas. Whether its Google, Airbnb or Uber, they didn't focus on building a better version of an existing product, instead they fundamentally changed how things are done. With Artist on Go, we are building something that embraces the current " future of work, convenience, latent salon space, bookings on demand marketplace. With the help of AI, we are developing predictive and prescriptive models that will disrupt the beauty industry and transform how business is done."

