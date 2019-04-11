Topcon Positioning Group introduces a new LN-100 hands free, voice activated heads-up display (HUD) solution. This wearable assistant provides visual layout directions via HUD glasses that guide the operator using an LN-100 to efficiently perform layout work at a construction site. The wearable assistant enables customers to use both hands to accurately mark layout points.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005682/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"This innovative device operates with simple voice commands to complete construction layout with precision," said Ray Kerwin, director of global product planning. "In addition, the wearable display is capable of taking pictures and videos to easily document progress and key construction points-of-interest. Compared to conventional layout methods, this new HUD speeds layout productivity by up to 80 percent."

To help speed up construction workflows, the wearable assistant software also allows immediate report generation while on the construction site.

"This new wearable device demonstrates Topcon leadership in delivering advanced technology solutions that drive improved workflows and increased efficiency. Construction is one of the largest industry's in the world, and this is an example of the increasing adoption of technology to meet its expanding productivity demands," said Kerwin.

Visit Topcon at topconpositioning.com, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005682/en/

Contacts:

Topcon Positioning Group

CorpComm@topcon.com

Staci Fitzgerald, +1 925-245-8610