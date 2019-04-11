Alliance Members Will Gather for the First Time and Engage with Fans via Interactive Footprint at Event Expo with Streaming, Shaving Stations and Free Samples

Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world's leading expert in men's grooming, today unveiled its plans for a one-of-a-kind fan experience at TwitchCon Europe, which will take place in Berlin from April 13-14, while further highlighting the Gillette Gaming Alliance (GGA), a team of 11 Twitch streamers from 11 countries, that was announced last month in partnership with Twitch.

"We are really excited to be heading to TwitchCon Europe, the first event outside of the U.S., with our Gillette Gaming Alliance members some of the best streamers from around the world," said Jaweria Ali, Global Marketing Director at Gillette. "As a brand, we are committed to sparking and contributing to positive change through our 'The Best Men Can Be' efforts, and we are thrilled to bring this important initiative to the Twitch community while supporting our Alliance members and engaging with both esports and gaming fans alike."

The Gillette brand activation at TwitchCon Europe (located at F35) will include two streaming stations for Gillette Gaming Alliance members and a shave station for grooming touch-ups where both GGA members and fans can get shaves with SkinGuard razors, the latest product innovation with new technology designed to address skin sensitivity and prevent irritation for men. The activation will also feature a curing station, a machine used as part of RZR MKR to finalize customization on razors, plus some demos of the Gillette Lab's heated razor.

Additionally, Gillette will be sampling razors to fans, with products such as Gillette Fusion Proglide with Flexball, which feature blades Made in Berlin. Gillette will host meet and greets with Gillette Gaming Alliance members, and gift them with a customized razor handle. Fans can stop by from 9am to 8pm to check out the fun offerings and receive free product samples.

As an extension of Gillette's "The Best Men Can Be" campaign, the brand will leverage the Gillette Gaming Alliance to raise funds for charities, in the interest of supporting organizations that help men achieve their personal "best." Members of the Alliance that choose to participate will dedicate their livestream to select charities, and Gillette will match the funds raised by the steamers from their fans, with all proceeds going to the designated partners.

"Twitch is delighted to have our global partners at Gillette play a presenting role in our historic, first TwitchCon event in Europe," said Nathan Lindberg, Sr. Director Global Sponsorships at Twitch. "To have a globally recognized, blue chip brand bring together influencers from across the globe to our inaugural event is exactly how we define partnership."

To stay up-to-date on the Gillette Gaming Alliance, including upcoming news and events, be sure to follow the streamers at:

CourageJD (USA): https://www.twitch.tv/couragejd

CiccioGamer89 (Italy): https://www.twitch.tv/cicciogamer89

IzakOOO (Poland): https://www.twitch.tv/izakooo

Daigothebeastv (Japan): https://www.twitch.tv/daigothebeastv

Jovirone (Brazil): https://www.twitch.tv/jovirone

Dendi (Russia): https://www.twitch.tv/dendi

b0aty (UK): https://www.twitch.tv/b0aty

MarkiLokurasY (Spain): https://www.twitch.tv/markilokurasy

Yapyap30 (South Korea): https://www.twitch.tv/yapyap30

Mithrain (Turkey): https://www.twitch.tv/Mithrain

Papaplatte (Germany): https://www.twitch.tv/papaplatte

Gillette also has a strong presence in Berlin and the country of Germany. For over 80 years, Gillette has been deeply rooted in Berlin and manufactures in the Gillette factory, south of Tempelhofer Feld. Today, more than 800 employees work for Gillette in Germany. Gillette Germany has been producing groundbreaking innovations here since 1937, including the best Fusion5 shaving systems.

For additional information, please visit Gillette's official website and social media pages including: Twitter and Facebook.

