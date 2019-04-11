Tecan Group AG: Tecan strengthens development and operations organizations

Dr. Wael Yared appointed as CTO and Head Research & Development and a member of the Management Board

Ulrich Kanter will continue to lead the Operations division with increased responsibilities and scope

Männedorf, Switzerland, April 11, 2019 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that the Company will strengthen its global Development and Operations organizations. To continue to drive Tecan's leading innovation capabilities, Dr. Wael Yared has been appointed as CTO and Head Research & Development and a member of the Management Board of the Tecan Group. He will assume his position by no later than August 1, 2019. Ulrich Kanter, a member of the Management Board since July 2014, will continue to lead the Operations division, as Head of Operations and IT with increased responsibilities and an extended scope.

Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: "Our clients in the life sciences and diagnostics industries face complex technology challenges in a fast-changing, dynamic environment. Under the leadership of Ulrich Kanter, Tecan has launched market leading instrument platforms and, at the same time, has significantly increased operational efficiency. As Tecan has grown significantly in recent years, it is now an ideal time to evolve the organization and separate the responsibilities for development and operations to ensure continued global growth and expansion. I am very pleased that Wael Yared will strengthen the Tecan management team with his extensive experience in system development. With his deep understanding of the research and clinical end market applications, he has a strong track record of bringing commercially successful products to the markets we serve."

Dr. Wael Yared said: "Tecan's global R&D teams have set highest standards of technical excellence and disciplined product development, mastering key workflows across genomics, proteomics, biopharmaceutical and diagnostics thrusts. I am thrilled to join such a talented team of engineers and scientists on Tecan's journey of successful growth."

Dr. Yared has over 20 years of research and product development experience, bringing complex product platforms to market across various sectors of human health. He held global R&D leadership responsibilities across automation, liquid handling, microfluidics, imaging and detection, spanning instrument hardware, software and algorithm development, as well as reagents for immunoassay and preclinical molecular imaging. Prior to joining Tecan, Wael Yared was Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Corporate Development at US-based BioAnalytics, Inc.

From 2010 to 2016, he was Vice President and global R&D Leader of the Life Science & Technology business unit at PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Before that, Wael Yared was Chief Technology Officer and Vice President R&D at VisEn Medical Inc. from early stage of the Harvard Medical School spin-out to its acquisition by PerkinElmer in 2010.

Wael Yared received his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, MA, USA) for his work on command language algorithms in robotics, and is a named inventor and author on a number of patents and publications. He is 57 years old and a US citizen.

Ulrich Kanter, Executive Vice President and Member of the Management Board, will continue to lead the Operations division with responsibility for all manufacturing sites globally. He will also lead the integration efforts of the recently announced acquisition of a long-term supplier to vertically integrate the manufacturing of critical precision-machined parts. Once this transaction is successfully completed, two additional manufacturing sites will become part of Tecan, one in California, USA, and a second site in Vietnam.

Additionally, Ulrich Kanter has taken over the leadership for global IT infrastructure and development at Tecan. To accelerate a further key initiative, he will also lead Tecan's infrastructure roadmap into digitalization and laboratory connectivity to create value both for the Company's production sites as well as advancing connectivity and productivity for Tecan's customers.

