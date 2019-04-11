The "Europe Drone Logistics Transportation Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application; and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Drone Logistics Transportation market accounted for US$ 7.54 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 61% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 510.87 Mn in 2027.

Factors including increasing developments in the e-commerce sector and rising acceptance due to various benefits offered owing to various benefits offered are significantly driving the drone logistics transportation market. However, shortage of drone operators in developing regions are impeding the market growth. Mounting demand of rural deliveries is opportunistic for the growth of the market.

The potential of drones is evident in the places with poor infrastructure or challenging geographies like an island. Disaster recovery, medical supplies, and other applications witness significant growth potential. Drone delivery is the ultimate solution for last-mile connectivity in the rural areas.

The drone logistics transportation market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the drone logistics transportation market further.

For instance, European Parliament announced the adoption of updated aviation safety rules which includes various new mandates for EASA to be implemented across Europe. These rules authorize the Agency present in the region to propose to the European Commission regarding the technical capability for legalizing several drones of all sizes, even the small commercial drones across the region.

These the very first rules for civil drones related to the risk of the operations such as the same drone flying across the city center as well as the sea entails a completely different risk. These wide regulations will permit remotely piloted aircraft to have access to fly safely in European airspace along with legal certainty for the further expansion of industry in the region.

This is further expected to provide the drone logistics transportation players to cope up with the rapidly transforming e-commerce industry. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of drone logistics transportation market in the region.

On the basis of drone type, the freight drone segment is leading the Europe drone logistics transportation market. However, the ambulance drone segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR followed by passenger drones and freight drones. Doctors, surgeons, nurses, blood bank operators, and many other nursing professionals and healthcare facilities are seeking forward to come across drone-based services in many of the settings.

In this respect, many companies are making proposals to supply medical products to the remote areas. Medical drones are efficient to make urgent delivery of medical supplies to the hospitals in around 15 minutes. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support drone logistics transportation industry by innovating advanced drones.

Some of the players present in drone logistics transportation market are Flytrex, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Hardis Groupe, SAS, Volocopter, Cheetah Logistic Technology, PINC Applications Corp., Workhorse Group Inc., and Infinium Robotics among others.

