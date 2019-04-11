AEC BuildTech Conference: AEC BuildTech Show Floor to Feature Learning Theater Presentations by Industry Leading Companies

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Leading vendors including Oracle, Autodesk, TAMLYN, Goodman and Trimble will be presenting information on the latest tools in architecture, engineering, and construction in the Learning Theaters in the exhibit hall during the AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo. The inaugural event, sponsored by BNP Media, is taking place April 30 to May 2, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

"The Learning Theaters are a great feature area on the show floor, and we invite our attendees to stop by and learn from our subject matter experts about the worksite of tomorrow, sustainability, energy efficiency, mixed reality and more," said Scott Wolters, Chief Event Officer, BNP Media, producers of the event. "In addition, the trade show floor will feature the latest products and services from over 115 vendors showcasing plumbing, HVACR/mechanical systems, flooring, building envelope, roofing and general contracting products and services for architects, engineers, contractors, facility managers, owners and others who will be attending the event."

BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies, has several of their industry magazines supporting the launch of AEC BuildTech, including Architectural Record, Building Enclosure, ClearSeas Research, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, Engineered Systems, Engineering News-Record, Floor Covering Installer, Floor Trends, National Driller, The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration News, Plumbing & Mechanical, PM Engineer, Point of Beginning, Roofing Contractor, Restoration & Remediation, Snips, Stone World, Supply House Times, Tile Magazine and Walls & Ceilings.

Learning Theater Presentations are available to ALL event participants and topics include:

The Worksite of Tomorrow and Introduction to Oracle's Construction and Engineering Innovation Lab , presented by Burcin Kaplanoglu, Executive Director, Innovation, Oracle and Construction and Engineering. (Wednesday 5/1, 11:00 - 11:40 am)

, presented by Burcin Kaplanoglu, Executive Director, Innovation, Oracle and Construction and Engineering. (Wednesday 5/1, 11:00 - 11:40 am) Aesthetics, Durability, and Sustainability of Extruded Aluminum Trim, presented by Ian Daniels, Director of Architectural Products, TAMLYN . (Wednesday 5/1, 1:00 - 2:00 pm) This presentation has been approved for 1 AIA LU/HSW.

. (Wednesday 5/1, 1:00 - 2:00 pm) This presentation has been approved for 1 AIA LU/HSW. Communicating Technology Reshapes Control Options for Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems, presented by Jim Fisher, Director - Marketing Product Management Motors, Controls, and IAQ Essentials, Goodman . (Thursday 5/2, 11:00 - 11:40 am)

. (Thursday 5/2, 11:00 - 11:40 am) Getting the Most Out of Mixed Reality: Using MR for Multiple Workflow, presented by Nicholas DePitetto, General Manager and Chad Williams, Field Support Engineer, BuildingPoint Midwest & Gulf Coast. The presentation is sponsored by Trimble. (Thursday 5/2, 12:00 - 12:40 pm)

In addition to the Learning Theater Presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in sessions in six education tracks focusing on Roofing, HVACR/Mechanical Systems, Plumbing, Flooring, General Contracting, and Building Envelope. There will also be two keynote presentations by Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights Research, Dodge Data & Analytics, who will talk about Key Trends Transforming The Global Construction Industry and Antony Wood, Chief Executive Officer of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, who will talk about Vertical Cities of the Future: What is Truly Sustainable? For more information about the conference, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/agenda.

To learn more about exhibiting and sponsorship, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/Become-an-Exhibitor. More information about AEC BuildTech, can be found at www.AECBuildTech.com. To connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team visit www.AECBuildTech.com/contact. To view the show floor exhibitors for the 2019 AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo, please click here.

AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo is offering a Buy One, Get One program on conference registrations (3, 2, 1-day total access pass). Buy one pass and receive 50% off the second conference registration of equal or lesser value. Use code BOGO to apply 50% discount. Click here to register.

About BNP MEDIA

The event is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

