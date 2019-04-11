PRODWAYS: Availability of the 2018 Annual financial report

Paris, 11 April 2019 at 7:45pm,

Prodways Group announces today that it has published its 2018 Annual financial report in French. An English version of the annual financial report will be available in the coming days.

It has been filed at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

It can be consulted on Prodways Group's investors website: https://www.prodways-group.com/en/investors.html

Next key financial date:

First quarter 2019 revenue to be released on 25 April 2019

About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2018, the company generated revenue of €61M.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter! @Prodways

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Prodways Group - Raphaël Gorgé

Executive Chairman

Tel: +33 (0)144 779480

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tél: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72/apetureaux@actus.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Actus Finance - Manon Clairet

Financial Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)153 673673/mclairet@actus.fr

Releases from the Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual report available on the Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives.

The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF